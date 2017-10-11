Play

Hendricks (foot) skated by himself ahead of Wednesday's team session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hendrick remains on injured reserve and is without a timeline to return to action. Even once cleared, the 36-year-old could be inline for a demotion to AHL Manitoba given the depth at the wing position in Winnipeg.

