Jets' Matt Hendricks: Skating prior to practice
Hendricks (foot) skated by himself ahead of Wednesday's team session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hendrick remains on injured reserve and is without a timeline to return to action. Even once cleared, the 36-year-old could be inline for a demotion to AHL Manitoba given the depth at the wing position in Winnipeg.
