Hendricks (undisclosed) is out of commission for Tuesday's game against the Predators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hendricks departed Monday's game against the Capitals after logging just 6:11 of ice time. His absence Tuesday shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy purposes considering he logs just 9:25 per game. However, those using him as a contributor in the hits category will have to look elsewhere for at least one contest.