Jets' Matt Hendricks: Won't return after suffering injury
Hendricks (undisclosed) took a blindside hit during Tuesday's game against the Capitals and won't return.
Hendricks just returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games to an upper-body injury, and it's assumed Tuesday's injury is either upper body or a concussion. The veteran winger averaged a dismal 9:21 of ice time through 47 games, but he's picked up four goals and 12 points despite the low usage. If he's unable to go Friday against the Avs, expect Brendan Lemieux or Marko Dano to fill in.
