Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Goalie of the Month
Hutchinson was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.
Hutchinson becomes the first backstop to receive the Goaltender of the Month in back-to-back months since Pittsburgh's Matt Murray in 2015, having previously won the award in November. In eight December appearances, the 26-year-old registered a 6-1-0-1 record with a 1.62 GAA and .946 save percentage. Unfortunately for the Ontario native, he is firmly cemented in the No. 3 role beyond Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason and is unlikely to get a look in the NHL any time soon, barring injury.
