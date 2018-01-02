Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Goalie of the Month

Hutchinson was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Hutchinson becomes the first backstop to receive the Goaltender of the Month in back-to-back months since Pittsburgh's Matt Murray in 2015, having previously won the award in November. In eight December appearances, the 26-year-old registered a 6-1-0-1 record with a 1.62 GAA and .946 save percentage. Unfortunately for the Ontario native, he is firmly cemented in the No. 3 role beyond Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason and is unlikely to get a look in the NHL any time soon, barring injury.