Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Called up from minors
Hutchinson was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The call-up of Hutchinson likely means that Steve Mason (undisclosed) will not be available to serve as the backup against the Wild on Friday. In a corresponding move -- likely to help with depth for the Moose -- Jamie Phillips was sent to the minors. Regardless of who is behind him, Connor Hellebuyck will be the starter for Game 5.
