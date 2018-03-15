Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Diagnosed with concussion

Hutchinson sustained a concussion in Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

This marks Hutchinson's second concussion of the season, which likely means he will be sidelined indefinitely. The team won't rush him back into action, especially just to fill a backup role. Eric Comrie will take on the responsibilities of the No. 2 netminder in the interim, while Connor Hellebuyck sees the bulk of the starts the rest of the way.