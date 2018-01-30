Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws start Tuesday
Hutchinson will be in net for Tuesday's clash against Tampa Bay, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports, and therefore will be recalled from AHL Manitoba before the tilt.
With Connor Hellebuyck participating in the All-Star festivities, it appears head coach Paul Maurice will elect to give him a short rest, and send Hutchinson in to patrol the crease. This will be the 27-year-old's first start of 2017-18, but he has shined in the minors, posting a 1.95 GAA and .942 save percentage. However, since Tampa Bay leads the league in goals scored per game (3.53), Hutchinson will receive a stiff test, but does have the home crowd behind him.
