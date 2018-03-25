Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday

Hutchinson (concussion) took part in Sunday's optional morning skate and took shots, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

This is notable, because this is the first time Hutchinson has been able to face shots since suffering his concussion. That means the netminder has passed a test that allows him to make it to this step. It seems like the 28-year-old might be able to return soon, but Connor Hellebuyck has already been named the starter for Sunday's game with the Predators, so fantasy owners don't have to worry about him for another game at least.