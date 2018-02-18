Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday
Hutchinson (concussion) made saves in Sunday's morning skate, Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet reports.
Hutchinson hasn't suited up since Jan. 30 due to this malady, but it appears he's approaching a return. However, presumed backup Steve Mason (concussion) is also on track to return soon, so Hutchinson may return to AHL Manitoba, where he has been lights out, compiling a .942 save percentage, 1.95 GAA and 15-2-1 record this campaign.
