Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Heads to minors for break

Hutchinson was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Sunday.

The Jets don't play again until Jan. 20, so a stint in the minors will keep Hutchinson on the ice until then. Whether he gets recalled after the break is a matter of whether Steve Mason (illness) is healthy when games resume again.

