Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Holds off Lightning in 3-1 win
Hutchinson allowed a single goal on 24 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
While this was Hutchinson's first start in the NHL this season, his strong AHL play carried over Tuesday, as the Lightning boast the best offensive attack in the league. It's unknown where the 28-year-old netminder fits into the mix moving forward, but with Steve Mason (concussion) still on injured reserve, Hutchinson could serve as Connor Hellebuyck's backup for the immediate future. It's a situation to monitor.
