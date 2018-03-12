Jets' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Tuesday

Hutchinson will get the starting nod against the Predators on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

With starter Connor Hellebuyck taking the first leg of the jets' back-to-back versus the Capitals on Monday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see coach Paul Maurice turn to Hutchinson for the second game. While the 28-year-old is undefeated this year, he's only made two appearances. Most of the netminder's time has been spent with AHL Manitoba, for whom he is 15-2-1 with a stellar .942 save percentage. Hutchinson will take his short winning streak into the lion's den that is Bridgestone Arena, where Nashville is 24-7-4 on the year.