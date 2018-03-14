Play

Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Leaves with upper-body issue

Hutchinson (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Predators and won't return.

Hutchinson was peppered with 15 shots during just 8:45 of ice time Tuesday, allowing three goals. However, it appears it was an injury that led to his departure, which means Connor Hellebuyck will man the crease for the remainder of the game.

