Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Not cleared to face rubber
Hutchinson (concussion) still has to pass a test before he can start taking shots, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
It's probably safe to assume Hutchinson won't be in action any time soon, considering he has yet to face any pucks in practice. Once he can see some shots, the netminder will have to take part in a full practice before being available to serve in a backup role. With Eric Comrie performing well as the No. 2, the Jets aren't going to rush Hutchinson back into action.
