Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on injured reserve
Hutchinson (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to February 6, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports
You never know with concussions, so it's unclear when Hutchinson will return. The Jets fortunately still have Connor Hellebuyck, but now they have both Hutchinson and Steve Mason dealing with concussions. Eric Comrie is the backup in the interim.
