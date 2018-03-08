Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Plane delay causes chaos

Hutchinson, who was called up on an emergency basis after Steve Mason (upper body) hurt himself Thursday, saw his flight to New York City get delayed. As a result, the Jets had to sign Zane Kalemba to serve as their emergency goaltender Thursday.

Things have certainly been hectic for the Jets. Mason getting injured on game day was bad enough, but this causes even more chaos for Winnipeg. The Jets will have to hope Connor Hellebuyck can play the full game Thursday. As long as that happens, Hutchinson should be able to join the team in time for Saturday's game against the Flyers if Mason is still banged up.