Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Re-added to Jets roster

Hutchinson was brought back to the Jets via AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Hutchinson -- who has a 14-2-1 record, 1.94 GAA and .942 save percentage with the AHL's Moose -- was in the minors while the Jets had time off for the league-mandated bye week. Primary backup netminder Steve Mason has been dealing with an illness, and Hutchinson presumably wouldn't have been called up if the team was sure that Mason would be fit to dress in Saturday's road clash with the Flames.