Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Re-added to Jets roster
Hutchinson was brought back to the Jets via AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Hutchinson -- who has a 14-2-1 record, 1.94 GAA and .942 save percentage with the AHL's Moose -- was in the minors while the Jets had time off for the league-mandated bye week. Primary backup netminder Steve Mason has been dealing with an illness, and Hutchinson presumably wouldn't have been called up if the team was sure that Mason would be fit to dress in Saturday's road clash with the Flames.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...