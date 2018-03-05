Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Reassigned to AHL

Hutchinson was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

With Steve Mason primed to return, Hutchinson's spot on Winnipeg's roster is gone. The 28-year-old barely saw the ice, and he's only appeared in two games for the Jets this year. In case of another injury he'll get a callup, but otherwise expect Hutchinson to remain in the AHL the rest of the season.

