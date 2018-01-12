Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL
Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Friday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports.
Hutchinson will provide some depth in the goal crease with Steve Mason dealing with an illness. It seems unlikely his stay at the top level will be a long one, but there's a chance he receives an opportunity in goal Saturday with the team' playing back-to-back games.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Goalie of the Month•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: AHL Player of the Week•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Waived Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Notches third straight win•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting call•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Prevails in overtime Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...