Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL

Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Friday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports.

Hutchinson will provide some depth in the goal crease with Steve Mason dealing with an illness. It seems unlikely his stay at the top level will be a long one, but there's a chance he receives an opportunity in goal Saturday with the team' playing back-to-back games.

