Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sent down to minors
Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
The decision to move Hutchinson back down is likely just to make him eligible to play in the AHL All-Star Game. Steve Mason (concussion) remains without a timeline to return, so as a temporary stop gap, the club recalled Jamie Phillips in a swap for Hutchinson. Connor Hellebuyck figures to start the Jets' next handful of outings, as they are not facing any impending back-to-backs. As such, Hutchinson likely won't miss any potential starts while with the Moose.
