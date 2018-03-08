Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Set for call-up
Hutchinson will be emergency recalled from AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Steve Mason (upper body) was hurt during Thursday's game-day skate, which necessitated the promotion of Hutchinson to serve as the backup against the Devils. The team was unable to provide specifics on the nature or severity of Mason's injury, which could open the door for the 27-year-old to get into action in one of the Jets' next four road contests -- perhaps Monday or Tuesday against Washington or Nashville respectively.
