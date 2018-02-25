Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sharp in win
Hutchinson made 33 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.
Hutch did everything he needed to prove he should stick around after rosters expand post trade deadline. He has been trapped in the AHL for most of the season. Hutchinson has allowed four goals in two games this season.
