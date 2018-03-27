Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors
Hutchinson (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Per NHL rules, Hutchinson must have been cleared from his concussion in order to move him down to the minors. The Moose are looking to win a Central Division title and could use the services of the 27-year-old, who is 15-2-1 with a 1.95 GAA in the AHL this season. It appears the Jets will utilize Eric Comrie as the backup in the meantime -- at least until Steve Mason (knee) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Not cleared to face rubber•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Leaves with upper-body issue•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Plane delay causes chaos•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...