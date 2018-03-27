Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped off to minors

Hutchinson (concussion) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Per NHL rules, Hutchinson must have been cleared from his concussion in order to move him down to the minors. The Moose are looking to win a Central Division title and could use the services of the 27-year-old, who is 15-2-1 with a 1.95 GAA in the AHL this season. It appears the Jets will utilize Eric Comrie as the backup in the meantime -- at least until Steve Mason (knee) is cleared to return.