Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday
Hutchinson will guard the net Saturday against the Stars in Dallas, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hutchinson was activated from injured reserve to serve as the backup to Connor Hellebuyck on Friday, but he will receive the nod between the pipes in his second game back. Steve Mason (concussion) will presumably join the mix when rosters expand after the trade deadline Monday, leaving few starts to go around behind Hellebuyck as the primary goaltender. Hutchinson could be moved back to the AHL affiliate eventually, but he will get an opportunity to prove he's worth keeping around Saturday. He squares off against a Stars foe scoring just 2.50 goals per game since the All-Star break.
