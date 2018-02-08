Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sustains concussion

Hutchinson suffered a concussion during practice and is out indefinitely, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

While the Jets didn't provide a timeline for Hutchinson -- which is understandable given the difficult nature of diagnosing concussions -- it's hard to imagine he will be back in the short term. The netminder has logged just one NHL game this season and was unlikely to see any significant ice time given how well Connor Hellebuyck has been performing. Eric Comrie will be promoted from AHL Manitoba in order to fill the backup roll. It's probably only a matter of time before Hutchinson lands on IR.