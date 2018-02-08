Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sustains concussion
Hutchinson suffered a concussion during practice and is out indefinitely, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While the Jets didn't provide a timeline for Hutchinson -- which is understandable given the difficult nature of diagnosing concussions -- it's hard to imagine he will be back in the short term. The netminder has logged just one NHL game this season and was unlikely to see any significant ice time given how well Connor Hellebuyck has been performing. Eric Comrie will be promoted from AHL Manitoba in order to fill the backup roll. It's probably only a matter of time before Hutchinson lands on IR.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Holds off Lightning in 3-1 win•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sent down to minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Re-added to Jets roster•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Heads to minors for break•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...