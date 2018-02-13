Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Takes twirl on ice
Hutchinson (concussion) was on the ice for a solo skate Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Both Hutchinson and Steve Mason (concussion) are skating, which will bolster the Jets' backup situation once either one of them is cleared to play. Eric Comrie will continue to deputize in their stead behind starter Connor Hellebuyck -- who will see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sustains concussion•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Holds off Lightning in 3-1 win•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sent down to minors•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Re-added to Jets roster•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...