Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Takes twirl on ice

Hutchinson (concussion) was on the ice for a solo skate Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Both Hutchinson and Steve Mason (concussion) are skating, which will bolster the Jets' backup situation once either one of them is cleared to play. Eric Comrie will continue to deputize in their stead behind starter Connor Hellebuyck -- who will see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way.