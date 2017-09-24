Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Waived Sunday

Hutchinson was waived for the purpose of being assigned to AHL Manitoba on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This move has been in the cards ever since Steve Mason signed from Philadelphia in the summer, with Hutchinson set to become the organization's No. 1 goalie at the AHL level unless he's claimed by another team. Hutchinson has struggled in the past two seasons, with a goals-against average over 2.85 and .905 save percentage, but excelled over 38 games in 2014-15. That season Hutchinson posted a 2.39 GAA and .914 save percentage to go along with a 21-10-5 record.