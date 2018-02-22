Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Will back up Friday
Hutchinson (concussion) has received clearance to play and will serve as the backup for Friday's game against the Blues, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hutchinson has spent most of 2017-18 with AHL Manitoba, but he earned a promotion following Steve Mason's concussion. With rosters expanding following the trade deadline Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets decided to hang on to three netminders -- Hutchinson included -- the rest of the way
More News
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Faces shots Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Takes twirl on ice•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Sustains concussion•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Holds off Lightning in 3-1 win•
-
Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...