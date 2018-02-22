Jets' Michael Hutchinson: Will back up Friday

Hutchinson (concussion) has received clearance to play and will serve as the backup for Friday's game against the Blues, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hutchinson has spent most of 2017-18 with AHL Manitoba, but he earned a promotion following Steve Mason's concussion. With rosters expanding following the trade deadline Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jets decided to hang on to three netminders -- Hutchinson included -- the rest of the way