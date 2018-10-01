Jets' Michael Spacek: Reassigned to minors
Spacek (undisclosed) was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Spacek was a long shot for the 23-man roster, especially following the emergence of Kristian Vesalainen during training camp. The 21-year-old Spacek will likely spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors in order to continue developing his game.
