Jets' Michael Spacek: Returned to AHL Manitoba
Spacek was shipped down to the minors Wednesday.
Spacek was a healthy scratch for all nine of Winnipeg's games since being called up in mid-November. The Jets claimed Nick Shore off waivers, which made the 22-year-old Spacek expendable. The Czech will rejoin the Moose for whom he registered three goals and four assists in 14 contest this year.
