Jets' Michael Spacek: Set for Young Stars Classic
Spacek will suit up for Winnipeg at the 2018 Young Stars Classic.
Spacek figures to be near the top of coach Paul Maurice's short list of potential call-ups this season -- especially after tallying 17 goals and 21 assists for the Moose last year -- although he will almost certainly begin the campaign in the minors.
