Jets' Michael Spacek: Sustains undisclosed injury
Spacek is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Even a strong performance with the Moose last season (38 points in 70 games) likely won't be enough to earn Spacek a spot on the 23-man roster once cleared to play. The winger figures to spend another year in the AHL developing his game, although he could be in line for a call-up or two.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...