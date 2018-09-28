Spacek is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Even a strong performance with the Moose last season (38 points in 70 games) likely won't be enough to earn Spacek a spot on the 23-man roster once cleared to play. The winger figures to spend another year in the AHL developing his game, although he could be in line for a call-up or two.