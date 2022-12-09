Eyssimont registered an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Eyssimont filled in on the second line and logged a career-high 15:30 of ice time Thursday. He snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, which came on a Kyle Connor goal early in the second period. Eyssimont has a goal, three assists, 18 shots on net, 23 hits, seven PIM and a plus-8 rating through 12 contests. He could continue to compete for top-six minutes while both Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) and Mason Appleton (wrist) are out of action.