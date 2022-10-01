site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Mikey Eyssimont: Placed on waivers Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Eyssimont was placed on waivers Saturday by the Jets per PuckPedia.
Eyssimont made his NHL debut last season with the Jets, playing in just one game. He had 18 goals and 42 points with 90 penalty minutes in 58 games with the Moose of the AHL last season.
