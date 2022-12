Eyssimont recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Eyssimont is beginning to look more comfortable in a top-six role. He has two assists and a plus-5 rating in his last five outings, though his lack of power-play time will limit his scoring potential. For the season, the 26-year-old forward is up to five points, 21 shots, 27 hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances.