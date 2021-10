Eyssimont was designated for waivers Monday for purpose of moving him to the minors.

Eyssimont has yet to get into an NHL game and will need to wait a little longer before getting a chance to make his debut. If the 25-year-old center does crack the Jets' lineup, it will likely be on a short-term basis due to injury, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Eyssimont this year.