Berdin was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Berdin will serve as backup to Connor Hellebuyck whilst Eric Comrie (COVID-19) is absent. The 23-year-old has posted a 10-7-0 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 17 appearances with AHL Manitoba in 2021-22. The Russian has yet to make his NHL debut but is unlikely to during this stint unless Hellebuyck is unable to play