Berdin secured a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Berdin's extension starts as a two-way contract in 2021-22 before converting to a one-way deal for the 2022-23 campaign. It seems the team believes Berdin will be ready to fill the backup role in the future, though in the meantime Laurent Brossoit will fill that role. Regardless of who the No. 2 is moving foward, starter Connor Hellebuyck figures to continue serving as the primary option for Winnipeg and should carry a heavy workload pushing toward 70 percent of starts.