Berdin will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with SKA St. Petersburg.

Berdin went 20-21-1 in 42 appearances for AHL Manitoba this season in which he posted a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA. If the Jets decide to part ways with Laurent Brossoit in free agency, it will likely be between Berdin and Eric Comrie for the backup job behind Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck.