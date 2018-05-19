Jets' Mikhail Berdin: Secures entry-level deal
Berdin inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Saturday.
Berdin spent the past two seasons playing in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, having racked up 38 wins in 76 games played. The Russian -- who was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- will likely spent the bulk of the campaign in the minors -- likely beginning with ECHL Jacksonville.
