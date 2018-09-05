Jets' Mikhail Berdin: Will play in Young Stars Classic
Berdin will take part in the Young Stars Classic for the Jets.
A strong performance in the youth tournament by Berdin -- combined with the fact that restricted free agent Eric Comrie remains unsigned -- could earn the 20-year-old the starting job with AHL Manitoba. If he struggles, however, the organization may have to consider bringing in an outside netminder to help stabilize the minor-league goaltending situation.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...