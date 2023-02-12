Barron logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Barron has an assist in each of his last two games, though this stretch followed his nine-game point drought. The 24-year-old has earned 13 points, 67 shots on net, 67 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 41 contests overall. He continues to see time in a middle-six role, though fantasy managers in most formats would probably prefer to see a bit more offense before he can be considered for virtual squads.