Barron signed a two-year, $2.7 million contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Barron and the Jets had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 2, but now that won't be necessary. He accounted for eight goals, 13 assists, 112 shots on net and 118 hits in 70 games with Winnipeg last season. The 24-year-old forward is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign on the fourth line of the Jets.