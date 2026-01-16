Barron notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Barron missed three games due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old forward has been a versatile option for the Jets this season, though he's most often worked on the fourth line. He's up to 15 points so far -- matching his regular-season total from 74 games a year ago. He's added 62 shots on net, 85 hits, 21 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 37 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.