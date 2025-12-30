Barron distributed an assist, put three shots on net and recorded four hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Barron played a hand in the Jets' lone goal in Monday's game, which was scored by Adam Lowry in the third period. With the helper, Barron is up to six assists, 13 points, 49 shots on net and 71 hits through 31 games this season. While the Jets have begun to tumble down the Central Division standings amid offensive inconsistencies, the 27-year-old winger has been incredibly steady through it all. Over the last eight games, he has four goals, six points, 17 shots on net and 24 hits. Barron's recent showings offensively have brought him just eight points shy of his career high of 21 over 70 regular-season games in the 2022-23 campaign. His ability to remain consistent despite the Jets falling apart around him gives him solid streaming value across multiple fantasy formats.