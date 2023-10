Barron logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Barron helped out on Josh Morrissey's tally in the first period. Through five contests, Barron has primarily worked in a bottom-six role with little power-play usage. He has a goal, an assist, four shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The 24-year-old will have minimal fantasy value unless he moves up the lineup.