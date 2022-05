Barron scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Barron picked up his second career multi-point effort Sunday. He opened the scoring in the first period and helped out on Dominic Toninato's game-tying goal in the third. Barron ended the campaign with five points, 33 shots, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating in 27 contests between the Rangers and the Jets.