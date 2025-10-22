Head coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday that Barron is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron missed practice Wednesday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday against the Kraken or Friday against the Flames. Over his first six appearances this season, the 26-year-old racked up three goals, two assists, 11 hits, four blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 12:02 of ice time.