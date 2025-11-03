Barron (undisclosed) is week-to-week, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press on Monday.

Barron didn't participate in Monday's practice after being injured in Saturday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. He has chipped in three goals, six points, 15 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 20 hits through 12 outings this season. Barron could be replaced in Tuesday's lineup against the Kings by Nikita Chibrikov if Adam Lowry (hip) isn't ready to return.