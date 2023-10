Barron (illness) won't be in the lineup for Monday's preseason contest against Calgary, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Barron, who was initially slated to play in the matchup, is considered day-to-day. Even if he sits out Thursday's preseason finale against Ottawa as well, he could be available for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Barron earned eight goals, 21 points, 112 shots on net and 118 hits in 70 games last season.